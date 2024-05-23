96º
Escaped Kangaroo perplexes residents, police in Lufkin

Kangaroo got out of an open gate in neighborhood

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

LUFKIN, Texas – Lufkin police gave chase to an unlikely suspect last week: a kangaroo.

Police received a phone call from a resident who observed a Kangaroo hopping down a residential street.

A dashcam video from officers responding shows the Kangaroo jumping in front of a police car and down a nearby driveway.

The caller’s wife jokingly mistook the animal for a dog in the road.

“Does it look like it might belong there?” a puzzled-sounding operator is heard asking.

Police said the Kangaroo got out of an open gate along Fuller Springs Drive in Lufkin. It was later safely returned to its owner.

