Man shot in leg in parking lot of Motel 6, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 40s was taken to an area hospital after being shot in the leg in the parking lot of a motel early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 3:20 a.m. to a Motel 6 near Interstate 35 and Industry Park Drive after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, officers arrived to find the man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he’s expected to recover.

Police said the male suspect fled after the shooting. At this time, a motive for the shooting is not currently known. A description of the suspect was not given.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.