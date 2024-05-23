San Antonio Philharmonic announces 2024-2025 season, new music director

The San Antonio Philharmonic has announced its 2024-2025 season and the debut of its new music director

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Philharmonic has announced its 2024-2025 season and the debut of its new music director.

The group’s season will include a variety of performances, from classical to contemporary, with collaborations with guest artists. Works that evoke the cultural tapestry of San Antonio are planned.

Some of the planned concerts in the new season include the community concert series and several educational outreach programs.

“We are dedicated to ensuring that this remains Your San Antonio Philharmonic,” Executive Director and CEO Roberto Treviño said in a press release.

Part of the Philharmonic’s success comes from the musicians and educators who make up the group.

“We are a musician-led organization that prioritizes the community,” says Brian Petkovich, Board Chair and Musician.

With the announcement of the new season also comes the group welcoming its new music director.

Jeffrey Kahane brings a multi-disciplinary career and set of experience to the San Antonio Philharmonic.

Kahane expects to celebrate San Antonio while pushing for musical innovation within the group.

“Our new season is absolutely a continuation of the trajectory — the long and distinguished history of the San Antonio Symphony — the San Antonio Philharmonic would not exist were it not for that fact,” Kahane said. “I endeavor to envision artistic projects that I believe have the potential to be life-changing for our entire community.”

Ticket and concert information can be found here.

See the brochure below for some of what the San Antonio Philharmonic has planned during its new season.