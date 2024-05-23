Woman arrested for robbing convenience store admits to 3 others, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested after robbing a 7-Eleven convenience store and San Antonio police said she admitted it wasn’t her first offense.

Gabriela Ramirez, 28, was taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Ramirez on Wednesday went into a convenience store located in the 7000 block of Interstate 35 near Eisenhauer Road and Northeast Loop 410 with a plastic bag covering her face.

Police said she jumped over the counter and grabbed a cash register, before walking out of the store.

The cashier tried to block Ramirez from leaving, and that’s when she threatened the victim, saying she had a gun. She then fled in a black truck.

The affidavit states the incident was caught on surveillance cameras and upon interrogation, she confessed to committing three additional robberies.

Ramirez was arrested on multiple charges, including aggravated robbery.