Score tickets to San Antonio FC game by donating blood on Memorial Day

Blood drive occurs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Toyota Field

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

South Texas Blood & Tissue and San Antonio FC team-up for Memorial Day blood drive. (Copyright 2024 by South Texas Blood & Tissue - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – South Texas Blood & Tissue and San Antonio FC are teaming up for a blood drive on Memorial Day, according to a press release.

The blood drive occurs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday at Toyota Field.

The release said that those who donate blood will receive two tickets to the San Antonio FC vs. Memphis FC game next Saturday.

The need for blood increases during Memorial Day and throughout the summer since school is out and blood drives aren’t as frequent, according to STB&T.

The tickets for the San Antonio FC game are a reward for those who decide to help save lives on the holiday, the release mentioned.

