2 injured in crash between VIA bus, another vehicle near downtown, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were hospitalized after a VIA bus and another vehicle crashed near downtown, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The accident happened around 2:15 p.m. on Monday in the 1300 block of Saunders Avenue.

Upon arrival, officials found a vehicle on fire in a shed. SAFD said the car went over a guard rail and hit the shed following the collision with the bus.

Two people riding in the bus were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, officials said. The driver of the car was not injured, SAFD said.

Investigators are still determining how the crash happened.

VIA released the following statement regarding the crash:

“A vehicle and a VIA bus collided Monday afternoon near the intersection of Colorado and Saunders on the West Side. There were several passengers on the bus at the time. Initial reports from personnel at the location are that there were no serious injuries.”