San Antonio 6th grader among 20 Texans to compete in Scripps National Spelling Bee this week

San Antonio's Siyona Kandala is competing in the 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee

A San Antonio sixth grader is among 20 Texans competing in this week’s Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Siyonamithra Kandala, 12, from Keystone School is making a return to the national competition. Last year she tied for 23rd place.

According to her spelling bee bio, Siyona loves to read, listen to music, write stories and poems, and likes trivia TV shows.

This year’s Bee boasts the largest field of competitors in five years with 245 who range in age from 8 to 15. Texas is represented more than any other state.

California and Ohio are next with 17 competitors each. There are 12 competitors from outside the 50 United States.

Texas has produced 16 winners in the history of the event, including 2022′s winner — Harini Logan from San Antonio.

Here is a list of Texas students who are competing this year:

Tarini Nandakumar, Austin

Sariah Titus, Abilene

Jayden Zheng, Amarillo

Anthony Reyes, Corpus Christi

Faizan Zaki, Dallas

Sriya Gomatam, Dallas

Chioma Egbuonu, El Paso

Tanya Kadaru, Fort Worth

Ishika Varipilli, Houston

Kirsten Tiffany Santos, Houston

Vir Lagad, Houston

Alejandro Martinez, Laredo

Michael Tesfaye, Lubbock

Caleb Giuoco, McAllen

Shreeya Sivakumar, Midland

Jaynard Quiray, Odessa

Kooper Mikeska, San Angelo

Siyonamithra Kandala, San Antonio

Lucas Lee, Victoria

Aarav Sargurunathan, Waco

Here’s how to watch the 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee: