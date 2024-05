SAN ANTONIO – Kipp Texas Public Schools and the San Antonio Food Bank will host a community food distribution event this Saturday at Kipp Un Mundo.

The event will provide individuals and families with free produce bags on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event is open to all community members and will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on June 1 at 4343 West Commerce St.

People interested in participating in the food distribution event can sign up here.