Parade of Floaties kicks off summer season in San Antonio

Visit SA launched 200 inner tubes into the river on Thursday

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – As part of the “Dive into the many cools of San Antonio” initiative this summer, Visit San Antonio launched a Parade of Floaties into the San Antonio River.

Visit SA launched 200 inner tubes into the river on Thursday morning between Selena’s Bridge and St. Mary’s Street.

While the tubes seemed refreshing to jump in, the floaties were used just for decoration and were collected after the parade.

Visit San Antonio said many local businesses have partnered with it to offer summer discounts and specials as part of its summer initiative.

You can see summer events and deals on Visit San Antonio’s summer website here.

