96º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

San Antonio Parks and Rec to show ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ at San Pedro Springs Park Pool this Saturday

Event is free, recurring

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Things To Do, San Pedro Springs Park Pool
Generic image of a swimming pool. (Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – A movie in the pool? Yes, please!

The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department is kicking off the first installment of its Movies in the Pool series.

Recommended Videos

The first movie, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” will be shown at San Pedro Springs Park Pool on Saturday.

The doors will open at 8 p.m., and the movie starts 30 minutes later.

The pool has a maximum capacity of 1,200 people. No registration is required to attend the event.

Fruit and water in small containers are allowed.

Parks and Recreation said the pool would close one hour before doors open for cleaning and movie prep. Restrooms will also be closed at that time.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

twitter

Recommended Videos