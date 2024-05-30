San Antonio Parks and Rec to show ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ at San Pedro Springs Park Pool this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – A movie in the pool? Yes, please!

The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department is kicking off the first installment of its Movies in the Pool series.

The first movie, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” will be shown at San Pedro Springs Park Pool on Saturday.

The doors will open at 8 p.m., and the movie starts 30 minutes later.

The pool has a maximum capacity of 1,200 people. No registration is required to attend the event.

Fruit and water in small containers are allowed.

Parks and Recreation said the pool would close one hour before doors open for cleaning and movie prep. Restrooms will also be closed at that time.