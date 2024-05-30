Video shows 3 people shooting up home in far west Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Dramatic surveillance video shows three young males opening fire on a home in far west Bexar County.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, which released the video, the trio is seen walking into camera view to a home around 4:13 a.m. Wednesday in the 12100 block of Karnes Way and firing more than a dozen rounds at the home.

The video shows the gunmen run out of camera view, and moments later what appears to be the getaway vehicle is shown in slow motion. The vehicle is a small SUV, possibly a white or light-colored Hyundai Tucson.

No one was injured in the shooting.

If you have any information about this incident, call BSCO at 210-335-6000 or email BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.