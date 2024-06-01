Get a coupon for free pancakes at IHOP by donating blood

Blood donors can donate at any donor center or community blood drive in San Antonio for a coupon.

SAN ANTONIO – Anyone who donates blood during the first half of June can earn a free stack of pancakes at IHOP, according to South Texas Blod & Tissue.

The release said blood donors can receive a coupon for free pancakes at any IHOP location in San Antonio from June 1 to June 15.

“Working together with IHOP is not only a way to thank donors but opens a new channel to possibly bring in new donors who may have never thought about donating blood,” South Texas Blood & Tissue’s Marketing and Community Engagement Senior Manager Francine Piña said in a news release.

As San Antonio’s population grows, the nonprofit said it is experiencing a greater demand for blood donors.

Donors can go to any donor center or community blood drive in the city to participate and earn a coupon.

