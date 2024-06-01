87º
SAISD to move three planned graduations indoors due to high temperatures, district says

All three graduations will be held at the Alamo Convocation Center

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

San Antonio Independent School District (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Three high schools within the San Antonio Independent School District will hold planned graduation ceremonies indoors, the district said in an update on its website.

“Due to forecasted high temperatures, three outdoor graduation ceremonies are moving from Alamo Stadium to the indoor Alamo Convocation Center for the safety of our graduates and guests,” the update reads.

The affected graduation ceremonies are for:

  • Brackenridge High School on Tuesday, June 4, at 8 p.m.
  • Sam Houston High School on Friday, June 7, at 8 p.m.
  • Highlands High School on Saturday, June 8, at 8 p.m.

Ceremonies for the Class of 2024 began on Friday morning and run through June 8.

