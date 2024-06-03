Alamo Bowl barred from selecting Texas or Oklahoma for next 2 seasons, reports say

Caden Sterns leads the Longhorns onto the field at the Alamodome for the 2020 Valero Alamo Bowl against Colorado.

SAN ANTONIO – The Alamo Bowl has been denied an attempt to be able to select either the Texas Longhorns or the Oklahoma Sooners for its bowl games in 2024 and 2025 when they begin play in the Southeastern Conference, according to a report from the Action Network.

Brett McMurphy of the Action Network reported that the Alamo Bowl wanted to be able to choose either the Longhorns or the Sooners if they failed to make the inaugural College Football Playoff 12-team field.

The Action Network reports that the Alamo Bowl, despite having a tentative plan in place, received substantial “pushback” from the two schools, the current SEC Bowls and the Southeastern Conference.

Alamo Bowl’s attempt to be allowed to choose SEC-bound Texas or Oklahoma in 2024 & 2025 has been denied, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Alamo wanted to be able to select Texas or OU as replacement for a Pac-12 school in its bowl next 2 seasons https://t.co/Q9YFUsHZo7 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 3, 2024

“Allowing the Alamo to take OU or Texas instead of a Pac-12 legacy team would have caused a lot of issues with the SEC bowls,” the article’s unidentified source states. “And we don’t like issues.”

The report said either the Sooners or Longhorns have been the Big 12 representative for each of the past five seasons and that the Alamo Bowl has had a matchup of a Big 12 school and Pac-12 school in every season dating to 2010.

Arizona defensive lineman Tyler Manoa (92) grabs the foot of Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold (10) during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game in San Antonio, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

It was announced in February that the PAC-12 schools that are slated to leave their conference for new homes would still play in bowl games that had Pac-12 ties for the next two years. The current contracts between the 10 football conferences and the present bowl games are slated to end after the 2025 season, the Action Network said.

The Alamo Bowl will instead now have to choose amongst the new-look Big 12 teams and either the “Pac-12 legacy schools” or the remaining two (Oregon State, Washington State) Pac-12 schools. Here are the possible teams:

Big 12 Schools New Big 12 Schools Departing PAC 12 Schools Remaining PAC 12 BYU Arizona California (to ACC) Oregon State Baylor Arizona State Oregon (to Big 10 Conference) Washington State Cincinnati Colorado Stanford (to ACC) Houston Utah USC (to Big 10 Conference) Iowa State UCLA (to Big 10 Conference) Kansas Washington (to Big 10 Conference) Kansas State Oklahoma State TCU Texas Tech UCF West Virginia

