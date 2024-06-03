95º
Alamo Bowl barred from selecting Texas or Oklahoma for next 2 seasons, reports say

San Antonio bowl game wanted to be able to select departing Big 12 schools as part of possible matchup

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Caden Sterns leads the Longhorns onto the field at the Alamodome for the 2020 Valero Alamo Bowl against Colorado. (Adam B. Higgins, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The Alamo Bowl has been denied an attempt to be able to select either the Texas Longhorns or the Oklahoma Sooners for its bowl games in 2024 and 2025 when they begin play in the Southeastern Conference, according to a report from the Action Network.

Brett McMurphy of the Action Network reported that the Alamo Bowl wanted to be able to choose either the Longhorns or the Sooners if they failed to make the inaugural College Football Playoff 12-team field.

The Action Network reports that the Alamo Bowl, despite having a tentative plan in place, received substantial “pushback” from the two schools, the current SEC Bowls and the Southeastern Conference.

“Allowing the Alamo to take OU or Texas instead of a Pac-12 legacy team would have caused a lot of issues with the SEC bowls,” the article’s unidentified source states. “And we don’t like issues.”

The report said either the Sooners or Longhorns have been the Big 12 representative for each of the past five seasons and that the Alamo Bowl has had a matchup of a Big 12 school and Pac-12 school in every season dating to 2010.

Arizona defensive lineman Tyler Manoa (92) grabs the foot of Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold (10) during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game in San Antonio, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

It was announced in February that the PAC-12 schools that are slated to leave their conference for new homes would still play in bowl games that had Pac-12 ties for the next two years. The current contracts between the 10 football conferences and the present bowl games are slated to end after the 2025 season, the Action Network said.

The Alamo Bowl will instead now have to choose amongst the new-look Big 12 teams and either the “Pac-12 legacy schools” or the remaining two (Oregon State, Washington State) Pac-12 schools. Here are the possible teams:

Big 12 SchoolsNew Big 12 SchoolsDeparting PAC 12 SchoolsRemaining PAC 12
BYUArizonaCalifornia (to ACC)Oregon State
BaylorArizona StateOregon (to Big 10 Conference)Washington State
CincinnatiColoradoStanford (to ACC)
HoustonUtahUSC (to Big 10 Conference)
Iowa StateUCLA (to Big 10 Conference)
KansasWashington (to Big 10 Conference)
Kansas State
Oklahoma State
TCU
Texas Tech
UCF
West Virginia

