Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers announces return to Texas for 2024 via social media

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Longhorns are getting a key piece back in their attempt to make the College Football Playoffs for a second straight season.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers announced on Thursday that he will be returning for the 2024 season via a post on social media.

“Dear Longhorn nation, ever since I was a kid I dreamed of playing quarterback at the University of Texas. I couldn’t be more thankful for all my teammates and coaches, and I’m beyond grateful to be in the position I’m in. God has shown me who I am these past two years that I have been here, and through the ups and downs, these fans and this university have always had my back. With that being said, I’m coming back. Hook ‘em,” Ewers said.

The senior quarterback led UT to the 2023 CFB Playoffs and a Big 12 title and threw for 3,479 yards and 22 TDs this past season. He missed a pair of games midseason due to injury.

His announcement doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as speculation had been growing for weeks that he preferred to stay for another year and get another year of development under Head Coach Steve Sarkisian.

His return, however, will delay the Arch Manning era at Texas, who will presumably remain as the backup quarterback for another year. The team has already seen one highly touted quarterback, Maalik Murphy, leave prior to the Sugar Bowl via the transfer portal to Duke.

Ewers played his high school football at Southlake Carroll High School and left after his junior year to enroll at Ohio State. He came to Texas by way of the transfer portal after just one year. He was a five-star prospect and the No. 1 rated high school quarterback by 247Sports back in 2021.

