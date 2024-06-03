Arrest warrants issued for teen in connection with high-speed chase that injured 2 deputies

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A teenager is wanted on three arrest warrants after a high-speed chase on the far West Side left two deputies injured, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop on May 10 for a vehicle driving recklessly near Culebra and Roft roads, BCSO said.

When deputies turned on their lights and sirens, authorities said Robert Kelly, 19, immediately tried to flee.

As the pursuit reached Stillwater Parkway, Kelly drove into a subdivision with a curved entryway, according to BCSO. A deputy tried to follow but lost control of the patrol vehicle.

Authorities said two deputies were transported to a hospital with injuries after the incident. One deputy suffered a broken arm, while the other sustained minor injuries.

BCSO said that after further investigation, deputies located the vehicle involved in the chase in the 8700 block of Hamer Ranch.

A search warrant was issued for the vehicle and the residence, and deputies found marijuana, mushrooms, pills, gelatin edibles, fake money, guns, extended ammo magazines, and a gun slide, according to BCSO.

BCSO said Kelly is currently wanted on three warrants for evading arrest, reckless driving, and unlawful carry of a weapon.