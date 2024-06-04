Family behind Schlitterbahn opens ‘60s-themed luxury RV resort in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The family behind Schlitterbahn has opened a luxury RV resort.

Camp Landa opened last month near the Comal River in downtown New Braunfels.

Recommended Videos

The 30-acre 1960s-themed camp includes a pool with a walk-up bar, a playground, a cafe and store, five cabins and 110 RV slots, according to a news release.

There are also pickleball courts, basketball and cornhole boards, Wi-Fi, on-site laundry, a fire pit and a rotating activities schedule for kids.

Camp Landa is located at 723 N. Walnut Ave. (Camp Landa photography)

The resort was built on a site previously used for manufacturing water attractions for Schlitterbahn, dating back to the early 1980s.

One of the existing buildings was renovated and “transformed into the central activity hub of the camp through the use of retro construction materials with a modern twist,” Open Studio Architecture associate Caleb Goins said in the release.

The release states Stuart and Tasha Blythin created Camp Landa after spending time traveling the U.S. in their RV during the pandemic.

“They connected with the fellowship found at campgrounds and RV parks across the American West,” the release states. “The locals – and their children, who also work at the resort – intend for Camp Landa to become a must-visit destination RV resort for travelers from around the country.”

Tasha Blythin’s family purchased the original Camp Landa in 1966 and developed it into Schlitterbahn. Schlitterbahn was sold to Cedar Fair Entertainment in 2019.

The release adds the RV resort’s designs draw upon the original Camp Landa. Some aspects of the original Schlitterbahn, like a smoke stack, are incorporated into the new Camp Landa.

Camp Landa is located at 723 N. Walnut Ave. Reservations are available online now.

Camp Landa is located at 723 N. Walnut Ave. (Camp Landa photography)

Camp Landa is located at 723 N. Walnut Ave. (Camp Landa photography)

Camp Landa is located at 723 N. Walnut Ave. (Camp Landa photography)

Camp Landa is located at 723 N. Walnut Ave. (Camp Landa photography)