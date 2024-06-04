Graduation ceremony start times for Kennedy, Memorial high schools delayed amid hot weather

SAN ANTONIO – Due to the hot weather, the start of graduation ceremonies for Kennedy High School and Memorial High School will be delayed by half an hour.

Ceremonies will now start at 8:30 p.m., with gates to Edgewood Veterans Stadium opening at 7:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Edgewood Independent School District.

Kennedy HS graduation ceremonies are scheduled for Wednesday and Memorial HS for Thursday.

