Graduation ceremony start times for Kennedy, Memorial high schools delayed amid hot weather

Ceremonies will now start at 8:30 p.m.

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

SAN ANTONIO – Due to the hot weather, the start of graduation ceremonies for Kennedy High School and Memorial High School will be delayed by half an hour.

Ceremonies will now start at 8:30 p.m., with gates to Edgewood Veterans Stadium opening at 7:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Edgewood Independent School District.

Kennedy HS graduation ceremonies are scheduled for Wednesday and Memorial HS for Thursday.

For more information on the graduation ceremonies, click here.

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

