San Antonio Chick-fil-A restaurants offering free 8-count nuggets to celebrate summer

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Chick-fil-A restaurants are offering free nuggets for customers to celebrate summer.

Participating restaurants will give customers a free eight-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets entrée through the chain’s app from Tuesday, June 4, through June 11.

“We are excited to celebrate summer by treating our Guests to a free Chick-fil-A Nuggets entrée on us,” said Jamie Williams, local owner-operator of Chick-fil-A Main & Houston In-Line. “We are so grateful for the San Antonio community and hope this offer brightens our neighbors’ days.”

You can claim the offer by opening your app and redeeming the reward during the promotion dates.

The deal is limited to one per person per account while supplies last and is only available through the app.

Find your local Chick-fil-A here.