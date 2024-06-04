San Antonio Public Library hosting all-ages scavenger hunt to kick off summer this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Public Library is kicking off summer with an all-ages scavenger hunt at the Central Library this Saturday.

The scavenger hunt is a way for families to learn about the library’s offerings for all ages during the summer and all year. Those who fill out their scavenger hunt card will win a special prize, according to SAPL.

The event will include Al’s Funhouse Bubble Party in the Children’s Library on the third floor of the Central Library, a selfie photo booth, free paletas to go and a chance to meet Smarty, SAPL’s mascot.

Saturday’s event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 600 Soledad.

Free parking with validation is available in the Central Library parking garage for up to three hours. Parking self-validation is available inside the lobby.