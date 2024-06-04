San Antonio Zoo introduces annual pass for zoo train

SAN ANTONIO – All aboard! The San Antonio Zoo announced it is selling an annual pass for the Zoo Train for the first time.

The Zoo Train annual pass is available for $25 per person. The pass allows unlimited rides for 12 months.

Recommended Videos

“Our community has so many special memories with our beloved trains, and we’ve heard you loud and clear,” zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow said in a news release. “That’s why we’re thrilled to offer this annual pass for unlimited rides, so you can create even more unforgettable moments with us, your friends and your family.”

The Zoo Train opened in 1956 as the longest miniature railroad in the world.

Recently, the zoo introduced The C.W.T Express, a diesel-styled engine, and the Union Pacific Mini Train, designed after Streamliner engines.

For more details, visit the Train Depot or click here.