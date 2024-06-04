Schertz kicks off free movies at the park and pool for the summer

Schertz Parks & Recreation's Music & Movies in the Park series is set to begin on June 7, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – Schertz Park & Recreation has announced the lineup for the 2024 Music & Movies in the Park Series this summer.

The series starts on Friday and continues every week at various parks around the city. The department will also host two Float & Flick events this summer.

Here is the schedule:

Friday, June 7: “Trolls Band Together” – Heritage Oaks Park, movie starts at dusk.

Friday, June 14: “The Super Mario Brothers Movie” – Ashley Park, movie starts at dusk.

Saturday, June 22: “The Little Mermaid” – Float & Flick at Pickrell Park Pool, event starts at 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 13: “Moana” – Float & Flick at Pickrell Park Pool, event starts at 7 p.m.

Friday, July 26: “Minions: The Rise of Gru” – Cypress Point Park, movie starts at dusk.

The events are free and open to the public. People attending the Float & Flick showings are encouraged to arrive early, as the pool has a capacity limit.

“This year’s series promises fun for the entire family, offering a chance to enjoy your favorite family films under the stars and relaxing evenings by the pool,” a news release states.

The department announced it will also show “The Nightmare Before Christmas” on Oct. 28 at Wendy Swan Memorial Park.

The events are weather permitting, and all updates will be shared on Schertz Park & Recreation’s Facebook page.