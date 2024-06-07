Live Oak man sentenced to 40 years in prison in connection with child trafficking case

Garrett Andrew Bailey, 36, was sentenced to a 40-year sentence after pleading guilty to child trafficking and possession of child pornography charges

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office announced a prison sentence for a Live Oak man accused of child trafficking and child pornography charges.

Instead of going to trial, Garrett Andrew Bailey pled guilty to one human trafficking charge and seven possession of child pornography charges. 437th District Court Judge Joel Perez sentenced the 36-year-old Bailey to 40 years in prison.

Bailey was one of three men arrested and charged with child sex crimes by the Live Oak Police Department back in Oct. 2023. At the time, Bailey fled Texas to Oregon. He was eventually arrested and extradited back to Bexar County after an arrest warrant was issued.

The district attorney’s office said Bailey and a 38-year-old woman were both indicted on similar human trafficking and child pornography charges. The woman is accused of sending explicit photos of her child to Bailey and her other sexual partners. When authorities arrested Bailey, they said he had multiple images of children engaged in sexual acts on his phone.

Charges against the 38-year-old woman are pending, the district attorney’s office said.

Bailey will only be eligible for parole until he serves at least half of his 40-year sentence.

