Live Oak police ask for victims to come forward after 3 men charged in child sex crimes

SAN ANTONIO – The Live Oak Police Department is asking for potential sexual assault victims to come forward after three men were arrested and charged with child sex crimes.

In a news release on Thursday, police said they have discovered more victims in other counties and states, and believe there are still more connected with the suspects, identified as Jarrod Kirkus, Matthew Miller and Garrett Andrew Bailey.

Investigators said on Aug. 2, they received a report about Kirkus being involved in sex acts with a juvenile female.

At that time, he was already wanted on charges of possession with intent to promote child pornography in Comal County, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office had said.

He was booked into the Comal County Jail on Aug. 8 and was also charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and child trafficking to engage in sexual conduct, records show.

KSAT reports show Kirkus is a registered sex offender in Guadalupe County who was previously jailed in Comal County on charges of sexual assault of a child and child trafficking to engage in sexual conduct in July. He was also sentenced in Bexar County on three separate child sex crimes dating to 2003, records show.

Amid the investigation into Kirkus, Live Oak detectives and Texas Rangers learned that additional suspects were involved in the case.

Police said after Kirkus was arrested, Bailey left Texas for Oregon. An arrest warrant for continuous sex abuse of a child was issued for Bailey and he was extradited to Bexar County.

“Detectives believe Bailey is a suspect of similar crimes with other victims in other jurisdictions,” the release states, “There are multiple investigations simultaneously being conducted concerning Bailey’s conduct.”

Miller was also arrested on a charge of possession of child pornography and was booked at the Travis County Jail.

Victims or anyone with information about the suspects, additional victims or any others involved are asked to contact Live Oak police at 210-945-1734.