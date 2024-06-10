94º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Local artist partners with Pearl, The DoSeum on summer mural series

Installation on display at Pearl through June; work from others to come in July, August

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Tags: Pearl, The DoSeum, Outdoors, Culture, Art, San Antonio
Mauro de la Tierra will have installation on display at Pearl through June (Pearl)

SAN ANTONIO – Visitors to the Pearl this summer will see the work of a San Antonio artist on display through the end of June, with other installations to come.

Mauro de la Tierra, a San Antonio-based artist, will display a mural as part of a partnership between The DoSeum and Pearl.

Recommended Videos

“We are thrilled to bring together such talented local artists to create murals that not only beautify our space but also bring the community together through workshops and live art,” said Pearl CEO Mesha Millsap. “This summer’s mural series is a celebration of creativity, resilience, and the vibrant spirit of San Antonio.”

The piece, titled “Resilience,” depicts a Hummingbird alongside a prickly pear cactus.

“The elements in this mural highlight the essential qualities needed to thrive in challenging environments, mirroring the obstacles of life,” De la Tierra said. “This installation celebrates the enduring spirit of San Antonio and the shared human experience.”

De la Tierra is a self-taught painter who works in illustration and sculpting. He began his journey creating street art before evolving to other canvases.

After de la Tierra’s installation closes, artists Manola & Maria will live paint a mural in July.

The DoSeum will design Pearl’s August mural.

All of the collaborations will include art workshops for families, providing a creative and interactive experience for the community.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

email

Recommended Videos