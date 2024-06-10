Local artist partners with Pearl, The DoSeum on summer mural series

Mauro de la Tierra will have installation on display at Pearl through June

SAN ANTONIO – Visitors to the Pearl this summer will see the work of a San Antonio artist on display through the end of June, with other installations to come.

Mauro de la Tierra, a San Antonio-based artist, will display a mural as part of a partnership between The DoSeum and Pearl.

“We are thrilled to bring together such talented local artists to create murals that not only beautify our space but also bring the community together through workshops and live art,” said Pearl CEO Mesha Millsap. “This summer’s mural series is a celebration of creativity, resilience, and the vibrant spirit of San Antonio.”

The piece, titled “Resilience,” depicts a Hummingbird alongside a prickly pear cactus.

“The elements in this mural highlight the essential qualities needed to thrive in challenging environments, mirroring the obstacles of life,” De la Tierra said. “This installation celebrates the enduring spirit of San Antonio and the shared human experience.”

De la Tierra is a self-taught painter who works in illustration and sculpting. He began his journey creating street art before evolving to other canvases.

After de la Tierra’s installation closes, artists Manola & Maria will live paint a mural in July.

The DoSeum will design Pearl’s August mural.

All of the collaborations will include art workshops for families, providing a creative and interactive experience for the community.