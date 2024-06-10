94º
Movie-goers can enjoy $4.99 movies at Santikos Silverado theater on Tuesdays

Santikos Silverado has a 14-lane bowling alley, self-serving popcorn machines, a large arcade, plus more ways to stay entertained

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

The Silverado location joins the Casa Blanca, Cibolo, New Braunfels, and Westlake locations as theaters offering $4.99 movies on Tuesdays. (Copyright 2024 by Santikos Entertainment - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The newly renovated Santikos Silverado movie theater is the latest addition to the $4.99 Super Tuesday special.

With the special deal, visitors can enjoy a movie for just $4.99 all day on Tuesdays, a press release said.

The Silverado location joins the Casa Blanca, Cibolo, New Braunfels, and Westlake locations as theaters offering the Super Tuesday deal.

The release mentioned a minor upcharge for Audio-Visual Experience (AVX) and 3-D films.

Movie-goers can also purchase the following items for $4.99:

  • Large Popcorn
  • Large Drink
  • Hotdog
  • Pretzel
  • Pint of Legacy Lager
  • Pint of Mich Ultra
  • Pint of Shiner Bock
  • A glass of CK Mondavi Cabernet
  • A glass of CK Mondavi Chardonnay
  • A glass of CK Mondavi Merlot

The Silverado location has a 14-lane bowling alley, a large arcade, self-serving popcorn machines, plus more ways to stay entertained.

