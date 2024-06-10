Movie-goers can enjoy $4.99 movies at Santikos Silverado theater on Tuesdays

SAN ANTONIO – The newly renovated Santikos Silverado movie theater is the latest addition to the $4.99 Super Tuesday special.
With the special deal, visitors can enjoy a movie for just $4.99 all day on Tuesdays, a press release said.
The Silverado location joins the Casa Blanca, Cibolo, New Braunfels, and Westlake locations as theaters offering the Super Tuesday deal.
The release mentioned a minor upcharge for Audio-Visual Experience (AVX) and 3-D films.
Movie-goers can also purchase the following items for $4.99:
- Large Popcorn
- Large Drink
- Hotdog
- Pretzel
- Pint of Legacy Lager
- Pint of Mich Ultra
- Pint of Shiner Bock
- A glass of CK Mondavi Cabernet
- A glass of CK Mondavi Chardonnay
- A glass of CK Mondavi Merlot
The Silverado location has a 14-lane bowling alley, a large arcade, self-serving popcorn machines, plus more ways to stay entertained.