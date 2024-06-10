72º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Now is the time to tidy up your garden for summer

Prune back spring perennials that are done blooming

Sarah Acosta, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Gardening, Gardening With KSAT, Plants, Summer
Now is the time to tidy up your garden for summer (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The spring has been good for the KSAT garden, but it has gotten out of control and needs a haircut.

You can use small pruners or electric sheers, some of which can be found on Amazon for under $40.

Recommended Videos

Early June is the time to clean up spring-overgrown gardens that have already bloomed, but you need to do it now, before it gets even hotter. We all know we are just getting started with the summer heat.

Here is a great article explaining early summer pruning.

If you prune plants during peak summer, it might weaken them.

You can trim back your native plants now. Some examples of native perennials are Gregg’s Mistflower and Salvia Indigo Spires. Pruning these back throughout the summer will encourage continuous blooms.

You also want to clean up anything that is taking over your beds before it gets out of hand.

For example, a pesky morning glory vine that keeps returning. Even though these flowers are pretty and pollinators love them, it can choke native pollinator perennials. Don’t use herbicides, because they can hurt the plants you planted in the bed and are also incredibly harmful to your health and the environment.

If you had to clear a space of an annual or produce plant that is done producing, you can plant seeds like zinnias or sunflowers that you can sow throughout the summer until our first freeze.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Sarah Acosta is a weekend Good Morning San Antonio anchor and a general assignments reporter at KSAT12. She joined the news team in April 2018 as a morning reporter for GMSA and is a native South Texan.

email

twitter

Recommended Videos