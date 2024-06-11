Man arrested for shooting his ex-girlfriend twice on West Side, SAPD says

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Monday in the 7600 block of Culebra Road.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend twice on the West Side.

Upon arrival, the woman was not located. She was eventually found at a McDonalds with a gunshot wound to her hand and thigh, police said.

The woman told police she was driving to avoid a man she previously dated.

At some point, the man slammed on his brakes, causing the woman to strike the rear of his vehicle.

The woman then drove through a CVS parking lot, and the man fired several gunshots at her vehicle, according to SAPD.

Police said the woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As officers were driving to the man’s address, he contacted SAPD to report a motor vehicle accident involving his ex-girlfriend, officials said.

The man was later taken into police custody without further incident, SAPD said.