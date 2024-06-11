‘Shrek the Musical’ national tour to stop at Tobin Center this July

SAN ANTONIO – From Duloc to across the nation, your favorite Shrek characters are coming to the Tobin Center in San Antonio to bring the beloved film to life on stage in “Shrek the Musical” this July.

The reimagined production of “Shrek the Musical” emphasizes the importance of loving ourselves and one another. It will offer a more intimate and engaging experience and a Shrek that leans into the humanity in all of us that celebrates our differences.

Recommended Videos

“It’s been such a gift to get to revisit the show after all these years and rethink some of the choices and reimagine the piece as a whole. This all-new production is leaner and more focused,” said David Lindsay-Abaire, who wrote the musical. “It’s joyful and funny and feels beautifully hand-crafted in a way that really brings out the things we first fell in love with – the heart and wonder and humor of the story.”

The original “Shrek the Musical” opened on Broadway in December 2008 and ran for 441 performances and 37 previews, receiving eight Tony Award nominations and winning one.

If you’d like to attend “Shrek the Musical” at the H-E-B Performance Hall in the Tobin Center, you have two chances on July 23 and July 24.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Tobin Center website, by calling 210-223-8624 or in-person at The Tobin Center Box Office during business hours.

Find more Things To Do on KSAT.com here