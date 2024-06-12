BCSO searching for 6-year-old girl, man wanted in her disappearance

An AMBER Alert was issued for Kennedy Harrington (left). Deandre Harrington, 36, is wanted in her disappearance.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 6-year-old girl and a man wanted in her disappearance.

An AMBER Alert was issued for Kennedy Harrington, who was last seen at 7:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 13100 Block of Beals Circle, not far from Alamo Parkway and Alamo Ranch Parkway in West Bexar County.

Kennedy has hazel eyes and brown hair. She weighs 60 pounds and is 3 feet, 6 inches tall.

She was last seen with Deandre Harrington, 36. He has black hair and brown eyes. He weighs 209 pounds and is 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

He has a tattoo of the letter “P” on his wedding finger and a tattoo of the letter “J” on his left leg.

The alert states they were last seen in a dark gray Chevrolet Malibu or Impala sedan. The license plate is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000.