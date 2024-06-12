CineFestival to celebrate 45 years in San Antonio with 75 films

The release mentioned three different film showcases taking place during CineFestival.

SAN ANTONIO – CineFestival is returning to San Antonio for its 45th year, showcasing films from local and regional artists.

The release said the festival begins on July 11 and runs through July 14 at two locations, the Little Carver Civic Center and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Park North.

Recommended Videos

CineFestival shows around 75 screenings over the four days. The films originate from San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Dallas, and the Rio Grande Valley.

“I am looking forward to CineFestival being on the road this year to reach new audiences,” said CineFestival director Eugenio del Bosque. “I am really impressed with the amount of work being produced locally and with the quality of some of the films submitted in general. We have had a tough time curating this program due to our limited screen time this year, yet I trust that our selection process will also encourage artists to keep learning and getting better.”

The release mentioned three different film showcases taking place during CineFestival.

The Texas Showcase presents work from filmmakers throughout the Lone Star State. The U.S. Showcase highlights films created by indigenous filmmakers all over the country. The International Showcase spotlights films made in Latin America.

All-access passes for CineFestival will be available online for $45 beginning on Monday, June 17.

Individual tickets for Alamo Drafthouse Park North screenings will soon be available to purchase online for $45, starting Monday, June 17.

Screenings at the Little Carver are free but require a ticket. People can book a free ticket online on July 1 or on a first-come, first-served basis an hour before each screening.

For more information on CineFestival, click here.