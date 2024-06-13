97º
Local News

SAPD officer arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated

Damean Segovia was arrested while off duty early Thursday morning

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, SAPD, UTSA
Damean Segovia, an SAPD officer, was arrested Thursday morning on DWI suspicion (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said one of its officers was arrested early Thursday morning.

The department identified the officer as Damean Segovia. Segovia was arrested just after 3 a.m. by University of Texas at San Antonio police at an undisclosed location.

SAPD said Segovia was off duty when he was arrested and accused of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or higher.

If accurate, Segovia’s BAC may have been nearly twice the state’s legal limit of .08.

San Antonio police said Segovia has been a patrol officer for one year. He has been placed on administrative leave.

While SAPD completes an administrative investigation into Segovia’s arrest, the department said UTSA police will handle the criminal investigation.

About the Author

Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.

