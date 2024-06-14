Thrive Youth Center partners with San Antonio businesses to raise funds during Pride Month

SAN ANTONIO – Thrive Youth Center is partnering with several businesses in the area to raise funds for Pride Month, furthering its mission of transforming the lives of LGBTQ+ homeless young adults.

One of the organization’s initiatives is the Virtual Pride Silent Auction in which people can bid on 40 different items, such as a guitar signed by the Jonas Brothers, Nicki Minaj concert tickets, hotel stays and vacation getaways, among others.

“By participating, you’re not only bidding on incredible items, but you’re also directly supporting our Shelter Programming,” Thrive Youth Center said. “Proceeds help us provide a safe and supportive environment, comprehensive case management, mental health services, job readiness training, and educational support.”

Virtual Pride Silent Auction (Credit: Thrive Youth Center)

The following businesses are giving back some proceeds to Thrive Youth Center.

The following are hosting in-house Pride donation drives

Chase Bank

Millerknoll

The Hartford

Temple Beth-El

HD Supply

Power Home Remodeling

RPM Living

Leadership SA ℅ ‘48

Falk Built, TS Trinity Surfaces, Nichiha: hosting a raffle fundraiser

Thrive Youth Center is also accepting monetary donations to help some of its youth with specific items that are needed. Find more information about the organization here.