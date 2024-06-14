Thrive Youth Center partners with San Antonio businesses to raise funds during Pride Month

SAN ANTONIO – Thrive Youth Center is partnering with several businesses in the area to raise funds for Pride Month, furthering its mission of transforming the lives of LGBTQ+ homeless young adults.
One of the organization’s initiatives is the Virtual Pride Silent Auction in which people can bid on 40 different items, such as a guitar signed by the Jonas Brothers, Nicki Minaj concert tickets, hotel stays and vacation getaways, among others.
“By participating, you’re not only bidding on incredible items, but you’re also directly supporting our Shelter Programming,” Thrive Youth Center said. “Proceeds help us provide a safe and supportive environment, comprehensive case management, mental health services, job readiness training, and educational support.”
The following businesses are giving back some proceeds to Thrive Youth Center.
- Bakery Lorraine: Rainbow Shortbread cookies all month
- Thompson Hotel: Cocktails for a cause: 15% of proceeds
- Apt 144: 15% of proceeds from piercings, tattoos
- House of Rhythom: Yoga course (donation-based)
- Mission Crafts and Chandlery: Candle-making experience (through June 15)
- Sift and Sip: Cookies; 15% of proceeds
- Plantyful Sweets: Matcha and other drinks; 15% of proceeds
- SarahECooper: Sticker, photography, marketing collateral (portion of proceeds from sales)
- Tobin Center: Pride Brunch
- Déjà Vu Esoterica - Metaphysical supply store: Offering bowl funds
The following are hosting in-house Pride donation drives
- Chase Bank
- Millerknoll
- The Hartford
- Temple Beth-El
- HD Supply
- Power Home Remodeling
- RPM Living
- Leadership SA ℅ ‘48
- Falk Built, TS Trinity Surfaces, Nichiha: hosting a raffle fundraiser
Thrive Youth Center is also accepting monetary donations to help some of its youth with specific items that are needed. Find more information about the organization here.