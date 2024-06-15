North Texas fire chief among 14 men arrested in prostitution sting, authorities say

DENTON COUNTY, Texas – Fourteen men, including a North Texas fire chief, are behind bars and face charges related to prostitution, according to a press release from the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.

Denton County deputies executed a search warrant on Thursday in Lewisville, Texas.

Authorities said 14 men were arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution, a state jail felony.

Highland Village fire chief Jason Collier was among the 14 men accused and arrested, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said Collier is facing charges of soliciting prostitution and resisting arrest. Collier has served the Highland Village Fire Department since 2008, FOX 4 reported.

The 14 men arrested were: