AMBER Alert issued for 15-year-old girl last seen on far North Side

An AMBER Alert has been issued for Savanna Cardenas, a 15-year-old from Bandera County.

SAN ANTONIO – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl last seen on the far North Side.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Savanna Cardenas, 15, was last seen around 6 a.m. Thursday at 191 West Loop 1604 North.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said Cardenas is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Cardenas was with an unidentified 45-year-old woman with blonde hair where she was last seen, authorities said.

DPS believes a silver Ford Fusion could be connected with Cardenas’ disappearance.

Cardenas is believed to be in immediate danger, according to DPS.

If you have information regarding Cardenas’ whereabouts, please contact 9-1-1 or the Bandera County Sheriff’s Office at 830-796-3771.