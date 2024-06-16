AMBER Alert issued for 15-year-old girl last seen on far North Side

SAN ANTONIO – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl last seen on the far North Side.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said Savanna Cardenas, 15, was last seen around 6 a.m. Thursday at 191 West Loop 1604 North.
Authorities said Cardenas is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.
Cardenas was with an unidentified 45-year-old woman with blonde hair where she was last seen, authorities said.
DPS believes a silver Ford Fusion could be connected with Cardenas’ disappearance.
Cardenas is believed to be in immediate danger, according to DPS.
If you have information regarding Cardenas’ whereabouts, please contact 9-1-1 or the Bandera County Sheriff’s Office at 830-796-3771.