Community celebrates Juneteenth downtown at Crockett Park

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio made sure to show out on the weekend before Juneteenth!

This is only the holiday’s fourth year being recognized federally after President Joe Biden signed a bill recognizing the day in 2021.

Juneteenth is a celebration of the last known slaves to be freed in Galveston, Texas. It’s also known as the country’s second Independence Day. Juneteenth marks a day of freedom, celebration, and community.

“Things like this allow you to come out and meet people in the community that you may not even know live here,” Marie Adams, a San Antonian, said.

Juneteenth is a holiday when words people typically don’t hear together blend seamlessly, like “vaccines, veggies, and votes.”

The Divine Nine black fraternities and sororities are using this Juneteenth to educate the Black community on the importance of immunization, proper nutrition, and voter registration.

It’s an effort to improve the historically lower vaccination rate among minorities and improve civic engagement and healthy habits.

“Basically trying to minimize and eliminate the disparities, affecting equitable access to care and things like that,” Ronnell Bright, a member of Kappa Alpha Psi, said.

Of course, no Juneteenth is complete without a good meal.

“The most fun part for me personally is the food and the cuisine,” Jennifer Phillips said.

Like Chef Johnny Scott’s food truck, The Mission Kitchen. It makes up some of the black talent in this city that people were sure to get in line for at Crockett Park’s Juneteenth event.

“I’m proud of my team here,” Scott said. He was sure to point out his young teammates helping him in the food truck too. They said their time in the food truck was “great” on Saturday afternoon.

“San Antonio’s going to love San Antonio because we do it and we do it large,” one man said.