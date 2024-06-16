Newborn baby girl found abandoned near bayou, Texas sheriff says

Deputies investigate scene where abandoned infant was found near bayou.

KATY, Texas – A newborn baby girl was found abandoned in a bayou with her umbilical cord still attached, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities discovered the newborn on Saturday morning in the 5500 block of Casa Martin Drive.

Recommended Videos

HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the baby was found wrapped in a blanket.

Wow! @HCSOTexas units responded to the 5500 blk of Casa Martin. Adjacent to a bayou, a pre-mature infant girl still with umbilical cord attached, was discovered abandoned and wrapped in a blanket. The infant has been transported a hospital in fair condition. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/xe856Y3fzK — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 15, 2024

The baby was transported to a hospital in stable condition, Gonzalez said.

HCSO said they’re requesting information from the public to identify who abandoned the newborn.