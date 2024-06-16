88º
Newborn baby girl found abandoned near bayou, Texas sheriff says

The discovery was made on Saturday morning

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Newborn, Katy, Harris County
KATY, Texas – A newborn baby girl was found abandoned in a bayou with her umbilical cord still attached, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities discovered the newborn on Saturday morning in the 5500 block of Casa Martin Drive.

HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the baby was found wrapped in a blanket.

The baby was transported to a hospital in stable condition, Gonzalez said.

HCSO said they’re requesting information from the public to identify who abandoned the newborn.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

