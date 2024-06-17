It’s morphin’ time: ‘Power Rangers’ expo coming to San Antonio this summer

The Morphinominal Expo will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10 from noon to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 11 from noon to 5 p.m. at Wonderland of the Americas, 4522 Fredericksburg Road.

SAN ANTONIO – Fans of “Power Rangers” can visit the Morphinominal Expo for free when it returns this August.

The Morphinominal Expo will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, from noon to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 11, from noon to 5 p.m. at Wonderland of the Americas, 4522 Fredericksburg Road.

Recommended Videos

Celebrities expected to attend include “Super Sentai” actors Shiro Izumi and Reiko Chiba, and “Power Rangers” actors Selwyn Ward, Nakia Burrise and Steve Cardenas. “Power Rangers” is derived from the Japanese tokusatsu franchise “Super Sentai.”

The expo includes free panels and activities, but a ticket is required to enter the guest room to access autographs and photos with the actors. Weekend passes start at $10 and VIP packages start at $125 online.

Children ages 10 and younger have free access to the guest room. Photo ops with celebrities are an additional price.

A news release states this is Chiba’s first appearance in Texas, sponsored by Toku Spirits. The expo offered a VIP dinner with Chiba, but that has sold out.

The expo will also have concessions and activities throughout the mall.

“We are overjoyed to present the Morphinominal Expo 2024 as a free event once again, reaffirming our commitment to the community and ensuring that everyone can partake in the excitement,” the release states. “This decision has been made possible through the dedicated support and passion of our team and community, and we look forward to celebrating with all of you.”

For more information, click here.