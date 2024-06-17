San Antonio Fire Museum to host free Labor Day festival with live music, car show

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Museum will host a free festival for Labor Day.

The museum’s annual Labor Day Festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1 at Mission County Park #2, 6030 Padre Drive.

The event will include barbecue plates, food vendors, drinks, a kids’ play area, a truck raffle, a silent auction, live music, and a car and fire truck show.

It will be open to the public.

According to a news release, proceeds will go toward maintaining the San Antonio Fire Museum, its fleet of antique trucks and other displays.

The museum is located at 801 E. Houston St. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday. Tickets are $4 for children 3-12, $6 for seniors 60 and older, and $10 for adults.

Bexar County residents can get free admission on the first Tuesday of the month.

