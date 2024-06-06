When you can get into San Antonio museums for free this summer

SAN ANTONIO – Let’s all go to the museum! Museums are a great way to learn about art, music and history, and thankfully, there are several in San Antonio to choose from.

All the biggest museums in the Alamo City have at least one day a month or a few hours a week when they offer free admission to Bexar County residents. Below, we’ve listed the days when locals can get into museums for free, and museums that offer free admission year-round.

And for times outside those designated free hours, several museums, including the San Antonio Museum of Art, The DoSeum and the Briscoe Western Art Museum, are part of Museums for All. Museums for All allows people receiving food assistance (SNAP) to gain free or reduced admission to more than 1,300 museums throughout the United States by showing their EBT card and a photo ID.

Many museums also offer reduced admission for educators, military members, veterans and seniors.

Here’s when you can get free entry into San Antonio museums this summer:

Alamo: Admission to the Alamo Church and grounds is always free, but reservations are required. Reservations can be made weeks in advance. However, tours, which include entry to Alamo exhibits, galleries and collections, require a fee. 300 Alamo Plaza; website . Admission to the Alamo Church and grounds is always free, but reservations are required. Reservations can be made weeks in advance. However, tours, which include entry to Alamo exhibits, galleries and collections, require a fee.

Artpace: The downtown art museum is always free and open to the public. Free parking is also available at 513 N. Flores St., just a short walk from the museum. 445 N. Main Ave.; website . The downtown art museum is always free and open to the public. Free parking is also available at 513 N. Flores St., just a short walk from the museum.

Briscoe Western Art Museum: Bexar County residents can get in for free on the first Sunday of each month for Locals Day. “Full STEAM Ahead” programming is part of Locals Day and includes activities and workshops for people of all ages. People can register in advance. 210 W. Market St.; website . Bexar County residents can get in for free on the first Sunday of each month for Locals Day. “Full STEAM Ahead” programming is part of Locals Day and includes activities and workshops for people of all ages. People can register in advance.

Contemporary at Blue Star: The Southtown art gallery offers free admission to exhibitions, though donations are encouraged. 116 Blue Star; website . The Southtown art gallery offers free admission to exhibitions, though donations are encouraged.

DoSeum: Free Family Night is the first Monday of the month. Visitors (including members) must register ahead of time, and registration opens at 8 a.m. on the morning of Free Family Night. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. Free Family Night is provided by H-E-B and Community First Health Plans. Bank of America, Merrill Lynch or U.S. Trust card holders can also gain a free ticket on the first full weekend of the month. 2800 Broadway; website . Free Family Night is the first Monday of the month. Visitors (including members) must register ahead of time, and registration opens at 8 a.m. on the morning of Free Family Night. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. Free Family Night is provided by H-E-B and Community First Health Plans. Bank of America, Merrill Lynch or U.S. Trust card holders can also gain a free ticket on the first full weekend of the month.

Holocaust Memorial Museum: The museum is free and open to the public, through a donation of $1 per student and $3 per adult is recommended. 12500 NW Military Drive; website . The museum is free and open to the public, through a donation of $1 per student and $3 per adult is recommended.

McNay: Visitors can get free entry from 4-9 p.m. on Tuesdays (courtesy of H-E-B) and noon to 5 p.m. on the first Sundays of the month (courtesy of the Dickson Allen Foundation). Special exhibition access is $10 during these times. Military members, veterans and their families currently have free access, courtesy of USAA. 6000 N. New Braunfels Ave.; website . Visitors can get free entry from 4-9 p.m. on Tuesdays (courtesy of H-E-B) and noon to 5 p.m. on the first Sundays of the month (courtesy of the Dickson Allen Foundation). Special exhibition access is $10 during these times. Military members, veterans and their families currently have free access, courtesy of USAA.

Ruby City: The art museum south of downtown is always free and open to the public. 150 Camp St.; website . The art museum south of downtown is always free and open to the public.

San Antonio Fire Museum: Bexar County residents can get free admission from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every first Tuesday of the month. Reservations must be made at least one day in advance. 801 E. Houston St.; website . Bexar County residents can get free admission from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every first Tuesday of the month. Reservations must be made at least one day in advance.

San Antonio Art League & Museum: Entry to the museum in King William is always free, though donations are accepted. 130 King William St.; website . Entry to the museum in King William is always free, though donations are accepted.

San Antonio Museum of Art: Bexar County residents can get free admission from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesdays (funded by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program) and 10 a.m. to noon on Sundays (funded by the Mays Family Foundation). Visitors may have to pay a special exhibition charge, and group visits cannot be accommodated during free hours. 200 W. Jones Ave.; website . Bexar County residents can get free admission from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesdays (funded by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program) and 10 a.m. to noon on Sundays (funded by the Mays Family Foundation). Visitors may have to pay a special exhibition charge, and group visits cannot be accommodated during free hours.

Witte Museum: Bexar County residents can get free general admission from 3-6 p.m. on Tuesdays (presented by H-E-B). Capacity is limited, and people are asked to make reservations in advance. 3801 Broadway; website. Bexar County residents can get free general admission from 3-6 p.m. on Tuesdays (presented by H-E-B). Capacity is limited, and people are asked to make reservations in advance.