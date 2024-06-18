Bexar County Commissioners Court approves burn ban

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Commissioners Court approved an burn ban in unincorporated areas of the county on Tuesday.

The ban goes into effect immediately for at least 90 days or until commissioners or the Fire Marshal’s Office determine a public safety hazard no longer exists.

The Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) indicates a fire potential on a scale of 0 to 800, with the higher ranges representing the driest conditions. County officials said some unincorporated areas exceed a score of 500.

Residents in unincorporated Bexar County are restricted to only burning household waste in barrels with metal wire mesh screens to prevent the spread of flames.

“This is the sole exception that still allows domestic burning. The order prohibits all other outdoor burning unless authorized by the Bexar County Fire Marshal, or burning for firefighting training; public utility, natural gas pipeline and mining operations; or harvesting of agricultural crops,” a news release said.

The ban does not impact fireworks use. However, those who violate the burn ban could face a class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.

Find more information on outdoor burning guidelines here.