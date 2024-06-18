Ivan Cornejo announces ‘Mirada Tour’ for San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Singer Ivan Cornejo has announced the “Mirada Tour” will make its way to San Antonio.

Cornejo will perform at the Frost Bank Center on Sept. 28.

General tickets at 10 a.m. on June 21 at the Frost Bank Center website or Ticketmaster.

“I’m so thrilled to start on this new tour, especially as I step into bigger venues and reach new audiences,” Cornejo said with VARIETY in a press release. “It’s been a while since I’ve released new music, and I can’t wait to share these fresh sounds and heartfelt performances with everyone. This tour feels like a celebration of all the creativity and passion that’s been brewing over the past years.”

Cornejo’s new album, “Mirada,” will be released on July 18. His latest single “Baby Please” was released in March.

Cornejo also has upcoming festival performances in Milwaukee Summerfest on July 6 and Quebec City’s Festival d’ete on July 13.