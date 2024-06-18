San Antonio Pets Alive! to offer free adoption event on Thursday

All the animals adopted by SAPA! are up to date on vaccinations, microchipped, and sprayed or neutered.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Pets Alive! is hosting an adoption special with over 50 animals free of charge.

The adoption event will take place 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Principle Volvo Cars of San Antonio at 1326 NE Interstate Loop 410.

Recommended Videos

With an overflow of cats and dogs at SAPA!, the ‘MidSommar Adoption Event’ frees up kennel space to save lives, a news release said.

All animals available at SAPA! are up to date on vaccinations, microchipped, and sprayed or neutered.

For more information on the event, click here.