94º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

San Antonio Pets Alive! to offer free adoption event on Thursday

Adoption event takes place at Principle Volvo Cars of San Antonio

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPA!, Animals, San Antonio
All the animals adopted by SAPA! are up to date on vaccinations, microchipped, and sprayed or neutered. (Copyright 2024 by San Antonio Pets Alive! - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Pets Alive! is hosting an adoption special with over 50 animals free of charge.

The adoption event will take place 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Principle Volvo Cars of San Antonio at 1326 NE Interstate Loop 410.

Recommended Videos

With an overflow of cats and dogs at SAPA!, the ‘MidSommar Adoption Event’ frees up kennel space to save lives, a news release said.

All animals available at SAPA! are up to date on vaccinations, microchipped, and sprayed or neutered.

For more information on the event, click here.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Recommended Videos