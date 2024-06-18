UCISD reopens search for school board trustee

Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Supt. Dr. Hal Harrell speaks during a news conference to provide an update following the recent school shooting at Robb Elementary, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Two teachers and 19 students were killed in the mass shooting. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District will reopen its search for its next school board trustee on Tuesday.

The district needs to fill its west zone vacancy; trustee Laura Perez previously held the opening.

Perez resigned on Monday to accept the east zone trustee spot left by Anabel White, who resigned from the board in May.

UCISD says the county clerk’s office discovered an error in its maps, which included Perez’s address in the wrong zone.

Uvalde’s superintendent says the clerk’s office believes the issue goes back to 2008.

Applications to fill Perez’s former role will be available online or at UCISD’s central office from June 18 to June 27.