Celebrate Juneteenth 2024 at these events in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Wednesday marks Juneteenth, the day in 1865 when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston and announced that enslaved people in the United States were free.

On June 19, San Antonio organizations will honor the holiday with educational events, festivals and more. Here are some of the Juneteenth events taking place on Wednesday:

Recommended Videos

Juneteenth Golf Tournament: Tee up for the annual Juneteenth golf tournament hosted by Byron Miller’s Juneteenth Commission. Registration is closed.

Juneteenth All Day National Celebration: This event includes food and craft vendors, all genres of music and entertainment, children’s activities and more. 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Second Baptist Church, 3310 E. Commerce St.

True Vision Church (TVC) Juneteenth Festival and Fireworks Display: This festival celebrates Juneteenth with food trucks, on-stage entertainment and more. The night will end with a huge fireworks display. 7-9 p.m., True Vision Church, 2826 Ackerman Road, website . This festival celebrates Juneteenth with food trucks, on-stage entertainment and more. The night will end with a huge fireworks display.

Wine and Cheese: Time of Hope: Professor Mario Marcel Salas, a civil rights leader, author, and politician from San Antonio, will review James M. Smallwood’s book, “Time of Hope, Time of Despair: Black Texans During Reconstruction.” The event is free. 5:30-7:15 p.m., University of the Incarnate Word - SEC Ballroom, 4301 Broadway, Professor Mario Marcel Salas, a civil rights leader, author, and politician from San Antonio, will review James M. Smallwood’s book, “Time of Hope, Time of Despair: Black Texans During Reconstruction.” The event is free. 5:30-7:15 p.m., University of the Incarnate Word - SEC Ballroom, 4301 Broadway, website

Juneteenth Farmers Market: The event includes activities, cultural performances and soulful music. Update: This event is sold out.

9 a.m.-4 p.m., The Alamo, 300 Alamo Plaza, website. Juneteenth: Faith & Freedom: The Alamo will host a free screening of Juneteenth: Faith & Freedom throughout the day.

The celebrations started in Galveston, and in 1980, Juneteenth became a Texas state holiday. With the help of Opal Lee, the “grandmother of Juneteenth,” June 19 became a federal holiday in 2021.

In the Alamo City, the San Antonio Juneteenth Commission was created in 1996 to honor and celebrate the emancipation of enslaved people in Texas.

Read also: