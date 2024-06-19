Man wanted for removing ankle monitor arrested, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man wanted by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for removing his ankle monitor is now in custody.

BCSO confirmed Wednesday morning that Richard Lopez was arrested. Additional information was not immediately available.

He was wanted on a slew of charges, including attempted sexual assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a BCSO Facebook post from May 7 said.

All of the charges Lopez was wanted for were the result of an investigation, the post said.

BCSO said Lopez was likely using “various aliases” but did not elaborate.

Anyone with information about Lopez is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6000. Callers can remain anonymous.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.