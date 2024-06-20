Children’s Chorus of San Antonio summer camp to peform free concert on Friday at Tobin Center

SAN ANTONIO – The Children’s Chorus of San Antonio will have their summer camp attendees perform a free concert on Friday.

The performance will take place June 21 on their final day of camp and will be held at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts as part of “Make Music Day” in San Antonio, according to a news release.

“Our Sounds of Summer concert is an opportunity for our singers to perform in the Tobin Center and dream of their future,” said Dr. Carolyn Cruse, artistic director of the Children’s Chorus of San Antonio. “It’s also exciting to be part of ‘Make Music Day’ and to be one of thousands of other groups across the world performing and sharing our love of music.”

The week-long camp was for children ages 7-12 and is designed to “inspire and engage campers in a variety of outstanding music while receiving instruction in voice, musicianship, movement, part-singing and more,” the press release said. Campers will also be given a future opportunity to audition for the Children’s Chorus.

Since 1983, the Children’s Chorus of San Antonio has been dedicated to helping young people, through both choral singing and musical performance.