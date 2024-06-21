Pavilion at Rosedale Park to be renamed in honor of late San Antonio boxer

San Antonio City City Council on Thursday unanimously approved the renaming of Rosedale Park’s Pavilion 2 to honor the late San Antonio boxer Robert “Pikin” Quiroga.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio City Council on Thursday unanimously approved the renaming of Rosedale Park’s Pavilion 2 in honor of the late San Antonio boxer Robert “Pikin” Quiroga.

District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo proposed the name change after hearing from her constituents there was an urgency to commemorate Quiroga’s legacy, a news release from Castillo’s office said.

Earlier this month, the District 5 office and the city’s parks and recreation department hosted a public meeting to discuss the renaming process.

Quiroga graduated from Memorial High School in 1997. He was the first World Super Flyweight Champion from the US and defended the IBF Jr. Bantamweight Championship five times from 1990 to 1993. He was later inducted into the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame in 2002.

A statement from Quiroga’s family celebrated the renaming.

Thank you to the Mayor and entire City Council for approving the naming of the pavilion to the Robert Quiroga Pavilion. We are honored and humbled. The legend lives on because of you. Special thanks to Councilmember Teri Castillo for spearheading this initiative.