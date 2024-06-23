Atascosa County deputy shoots and kills man holding knife in ‘aggressive manner,’ officials say

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – A deputy with the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is on administrative leave after he allegedly shot and killed a man outside of his home in Somerset. It is unclear if this is paid or unpaid leave.

The deputy killed 42-year-old Richard Viscarra, Jr., according to authorities.

Viscarra’s wife, April Viscarra, tells KSAT that he suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) after retiring from the United States Navy. He served eight years.

“It happened so fast,” she said. She remembered her husband being shot right by their doorsteps, but she didn’t have to remember because the blood left behind on the steps was more than enough memory.

“I feel guilty for seeking help,” April said. “I felt so guilty for calling 911.”

April told KSAT that when she called 911, she explained to the operator that her husband suffered from PTSD.

“I thought for sure he was going to be okay because normally that’s how it’s been,” April said.

However, it was far from normal. After a deputy arrived, April reported that her husband was arguing and punching the walls. Viscarra then came out with a knife. A knife that April said, her husband had pointed at himself.

Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward shared a press release on Facebook around 3 p.m. on Saturday, more than 12 hours after the shooting.

Soward said Viscarra, “positioned the knife in his hand in an aggressive manner and advanced towards the deputy.” He said his deputies asked Viscera to “drop the knife,” but he did not.

“The next thing I hear is… shots fired,” April said.

According to the release, the deputy shot Viscarra four times. The release also said that after the shooting, April told deputies her husband had threatened suicide by cop during his episode.

She believes there were crucial steps that weren’t taken.

“Why wasn’t the taser deployed,” she asked.

It’s a question she hopes the sheriff’s department will answer.

“Do better. Don’t fail another veteran like the way you failed my husband,” April said.

The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Department told KSAT that they had prior arrangements on Saturday and would not be able to do an interview.