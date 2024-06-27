Boeing hosting hiring event for mechanics this weekend

(Richard Drew, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – Aerospace company Boeing is hiring General and Structural Aircraft Mechanics at their hiring event this weekend.

According to a press release, the mechanics hired will help support multiple programs at its Port San Antonio sites, including the presidential executive fleet.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 29 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is open to all who are interested. Attendees can apply for any of the open roles before the event starts. They can also get a resume reviewed by a hiring manager.

Skills from previous work will be considered, and you must be able to obtain a U.S. security clearance.

You can start an application before heading to the job fair by clicking here.